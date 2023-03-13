Watch CBS News
Wait-and-watch approach may be safe for some men with prostate cancer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON — A wait-and-watch approach may be safe for some men with prostate cancer.

A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine finds that men who actively monitor their early-stage, localized prostate cancer have the same survival rates after 15 years as men who undergo radiation or surgery to treat the cancer.  

Men who had undergone surgery or radiotherapy often experienced negative side effects to their blow, urinary, and sexual function for up to 12 years.  A wait-and-watch approach would allow some men to avoid these potential side effects.  

The researchers say patients and their doctors should weigh the benefits and possible harms of various treatments before making a hasty decision about therapy.

