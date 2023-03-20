Wachusett Mountain skier dies after crashing into tree, another hurt in unrelated incident

PRINCETON - A skier was killed in a crash on Wachusett Mountain Monday and another was seriously hurt in a separate incident.

A spokesperson for the resort said a 67-year-old man hit a tree on an advanced trail around 9:25 a.m. Witnesses said it appeared he lost control. Massachusetts State Police said the skier was found "unresponsive by another skier who was passing by."

Wachusett co-owner Carolyn Crowley Stimpson told WBZ-TV the ski patrol did their best to save him.

"Patrol performed CPR on the spot and brought him down to the base area where he was taken by ambulance," Stimpson said.

The incident happened at the Salamander Cut Off Trail on Wachusett Mountain. Wachusett Mountain

He was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released. Stimpson said this is the first death at Wachusett in the last 15-to-20 years.

"It's just heartbreaking. It's truly a family atmosphere here, so we're all broken up," she told WBZ.

"The entire Wachusett family is grieving this tragic loss. All of our thoughts are with the skier's family and friends," Wachusett's public relations manager Chris Stimpson said in a statement.

Skier Leo Collard from Upton said he saw rescue vehicles arrive at the mountain and learned of the accident from a fellow skier.

"We saw the rescue vehicles and then I ran into a gentleman that told me that this gentleman had went off the side of the mountain and hit a tree," said Collard.

Expert skier, Frank Kelliher of West Roxbury, said though he's skied the trail the accident occurred on before, it's a difficult one to navigate.

"I am an expert skier; I've been skiing for a long time and that is a tough trail," he said. "It's narrow, it's an old New England-style trial – it might have been icy at this time of the morning."

As for the conditions of the side of the mountain the trail is on, Wachusett veteran, Polly Bixby from Orange, New Hampshire, said she was informed of icy conditions while on the lift up, noting that those conditions are to be expected after a chilly night.

"That would be typical, anyone going there after a cold night – it's bound to be that way," she said. "You take those risks and a skier, it's not the mountain's fault, it just happened."

Princeton firefighters were called back to the mountain just after 11 a.m. for a report of a 74-year-old man "with a head strike." He was rushed to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, but there's no word yet on his condition.