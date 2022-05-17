NWS confirms tornado touched down in New Hampshire

Watch CBS News
By CBSBoston.com Staff

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (CBS) – A tornado was captured on dashcam video in Charlestown, New Hampshire Monday night. The National Weather Service said the tornado had a top wind speed of 90 mph.

The video was recorded by Wes Carter as a line of thunderstorms raced across New England. The video was taken on Route 12 just before 7 p.m.

Police in Charlestown said the storm knocked down trees and power lines. No injuries were reported.

After surveying the damage Tuesday, the NWS said EF1 tornado had a 4.8 mile path through Charlestown and Claremont. It had a maximum width of 330 yards.

There were no tornado warnings issued in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said the area is in a terrible spot when it comes to radar coverage. "Some subtle rotation was visible but a tough call," Fisher said.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 11:10 PM

