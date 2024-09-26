Video shows robbery, woman dragged on Framingham sidewalk

FRAMINGHAM - A frightening robbery was caught on camera in Framingham where police are now searching for the suspect. The ambush on Waverly Street was just as alarming as it was brazen.

In broad daylight around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a robber dressed in head-to-toe black is seen on surveillance video dragging a woman on the ground, snatching her backpack as she fights to hold onto it, but he gets it.

A woman was dragged during a robbery on Waverly Street in Framingham. CBS Boston

The woman's nephew says they're too afraid to share their identity, but they tell WBZ it started with the robber who looks armed sneaking up on the victim while she's by her car along Waverly Street.

When she tries to run, he chases her around the car, then corners her before grabbing her.

"It's very shocking"

"It's very shocking," said the nephew. "She's very shook being assaulted in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street. It's very concerning, very kind of reality shattering that you're not safe."

The robber jumps into a dark color Honda Pilot, leaving the victim confused, empty-handed with scrapes and bruises.

Surveillance video shows Framingham robbery suspect. CBS Boston

"Her being family member, it's even more impactful, hurts to see her like that," said the nephew.

No arrests made in robbery

The robbery unfolded outside the So Remessas Check Cashing store where just on Sunday, police say someone else tried to break into the business. No arrests have been made in either case.

For everyone's safety, family members want whoever's responsible off the streets.

"Just hope that they are able to find the culprit and bring safety back to the city because it is needing it," said the nephew.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police.