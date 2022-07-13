VIDEO: Bear cools off in Pepperell koi pond

PEPPERELL - Everyone is looking to beat the heat during the recent hot stretch - even the bears.

Mark in Pepperell captured video Wednesday morning of a black bear taking a refreshing dip in a backyard koi pond.

The bear stayed in the pond for about a minute and did not appear to eat any koi for breakfast.

It's been an active black bear season - over the weekend in Tewksbury, animal control asked residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and other food sources for bears after one was spotted on Deering Drive.