VIDEO: Bear cools off in Pepperell koi pond

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

PEPPERELL - Everyone is looking to beat the heat during the recent hot stretch - even the bears.

Mark in Pepperell captured video Wednesday morning of a black bear taking a refreshing dip in a backyard koi pond.

The bear stayed in the pond for about a minute and did not appear to eat any koi for breakfast. 

It's been an active black bear season - over the weekend in Tewksbury, animal control asked residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and other food sources for bears after one was spotted on Deering Drive. 

First published on July 13, 2022 / 4:47 PM

