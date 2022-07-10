Watch CBS News
Local News

Tewksbury Animal Control warns residents about black bear spotted in the area

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury Animal Control warned residents Saturday about a black bear that was spotted in the area.

They said a black bear was seen around Deering Drive. 

In a tweet, Tewksbury Animal Control advised residents to take measures to prevent black bear activity. 

"We are asking residents in that area to temporarily remove bird feeders, secure your trash and secure chicken coops until the bear moves along," they wrote.

Animal Control also warned residents that they should go inside their homes and not approach the bear if they see one,

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 9:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.