Tewksbury Animal Control warns residents about black bear spotted in the area
TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury Animal Control warned residents Saturday about a black bear that was spotted in the area.
They said a black bear was seen around Deering Drive.
In a tweet, Tewksbury Animal Control advised residents to take measures to prevent black bear activity.
"We are asking residents in that area to temporarily remove bird feeders, secure your trash and secure chicken coops until the bear moves along," they wrote.
Animal Control also warned residents that they should go inside their homes and not approach the bear if they see one,
