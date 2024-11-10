Veterans Day restaurant deals and free meals in Massachusetts

New Hampshire WWII veteran still hitting the gym at 95 years old

New Hampshire WWII veteran still hitting the gym at 95 years old

New Hampshire WWII veteran still hitting the gym at 95 years old

BOSTON - Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 is Veterans Day, and restaurants in Massachusetts and around the country will be serving up deals, free meals and other discounts to those who have served our country.

Some restaurants might ask for proof of service, such as a military ID, in order to claim the offer. Other places are specifying that the deals are good for dine-in only. You may want to call ahead and check with the restaurant before going there for a free meal.

Here's a round-up of restaurants in the Boston area that are offering Veterans Day deals.

110 Grill Veterans Day meal

The 110 Grill, which has 22 locations in Massachusetts, is offering a complimentary lunch for veterans and active duty military on Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Click here for the special menu.

Applebee's free meal for Veterans Day

Applebee's is giving a free lunch or dinner for veterans and active military on Monday, as well as a $5 gift card that's good for three weeks. Entrees on a special menu include the bacon cheeseburger, top sirloin, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad and three-cheese chicken penne.

Aroma Joe's free drink for Veterans Day

All Aroma Joe's shops on the East Coast are offering a free 24-ounce beverage of any kind - not just coffee - to veterans and active military members on Monday.

Bertucci's free pasta entree on Veterans Day

Massachusetts-based Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's is offering a free pasta entree for veterans and active duty military.

Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day offer

Veterans and active military can get 10 free boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday.

California Pizza Kitchen free meal and drink on Veterans Day

California Pizza Kitchen is giving veterans and active military a free entree and drink from a special menu on Monday. They will also receive a buy one get one coupon for pizza, pasta or salad that's redeemable through Nov. 25.

Chili's free meal on Veterans Day

Chili's is offering veterans and active military members a free meal Monday from a limited menu that features chicken tenders, quesadillas, burgers and soup and salad.

Denny's free Grand Slam for Veterans Day

Denny's is offering a free original grand slam for active and retired military from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday. The original grand slam has pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs.

Dunkin' Veterans Day donut offer

Dunkin is giving a free donut to veterans and active military on Monday.

Duck Donuts Veterans Day offer

Duck Donuts, the donut shop chain that opened in Walpole last year, is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew to veterans and active military.

Hooters Veterans Day free meal

All military eat free from a special menu at Hooters on Monday. The Veterans Day menu includes 10-piece boneless wings, buffalo chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, buffalo chicken salad and the Hooters burger.

IHOP free pancakes on Veterans Day

Veterans and active military can get a free Red, White & Blueberry pancake combo at IHOP from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Insomnia Cookies Veterans Day discount

Active military and veterans ca get a free deluxe cookie with a $5 purchase in Insomnia Cookie stores.

Little Caesar's free Veterans Day pizza lunch

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Little Caesars is offering a free lunch combo to veterans and military that includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

Ninety Nine restaurants Veterans Day free lunch

Ninety Nine restaurants are offering a free lunch to veterans and active duty military from opening to 5 p.m. on Monday. The free meal choices are baked schrod, country fried chicken, an all American burger, chopped sirloin, shepherd's pie, chicken marsala or a roast turkey dinner.

Red Robin free Veterans Day burger

Red Robin is serving up a free Red's Big Tavern burger with bottomless steak fries for veterans and active duty military on Monday.

Starbucks Veterans Day free coffee

Veterans, active military and their spouses can get a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee at Starbucks on Monday.

Tuscan Kitchen annual Veterans Day free meal

Tuscan Brands will again provide free meals to thousands of veterans at locations in Boston, Burlington, Newburyport, Portsmouth and Salem, New Hampshire from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Tuscan Kitchen, Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar and Toscano Italian Chop House & Wine bar will serve up family style meals of penne bolognese and roast pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes and roasted carrots. Veterans can RSVP for themselves and a guest by calling the Tuscan restaurant near them or click here to reserve a spot online.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Veterans Day offer

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, which is headquartered in Norwood, says veterans eat free on Monday. Military members past and present are eligible to get a free entree.

Yard House Veterans Day free appetizer deal

Yard House locations will offer a free appetizer for veterans and active duty military on Monday. Click here for a list of choices.