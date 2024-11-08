Weekend To Do List: Honoring veterans, fall festival, farmers market

BOSTON - Take in a fall festival and farmers market this weekend, along with honoring those who fought for our country with a salute to Veterans Day.

Quincy Veterans Parade and Ceremony

With Veterans Day upon us, honor those who fought for our country with a special parade and ceremony happening in Quincy. On Monday, the city will pay tribute to the men and women who have served with their annual Veterans Day Parade kicking off at Quincy High School starting at 10:30 a.m.

When: Monday, Nov. 11, parade at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Quincy High School, 100 Coddington St., Quincy. Parade goes from Quincy High School to Hancock Street in Quincy Square to the World War II Memorial

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

North Cambridge Fall Fest

The North Cambridge Fall Fest takes place on Saturday. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., take part in a cider-tasting contest and enjoy local shops and restaurants, all while taking in some fall fun. Don't forget to bring a coat, hat or gloves for their community coat drive.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Little Details, 2255 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Roslindale Farmers Market

Enjoy one of the last remaining weekends of the Roslindale Farmers Market. On Saturday, more than 30 vendors will take over Irving W. Adams Park. There will also be live performances and children's activities. Don't miss it from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 23.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Adams Park, 4225 Washington St., Roslindale

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information