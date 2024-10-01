95-year-old WWII veteran's workouts at New Hampshire gym inspire others

New Hampshire WWII veteran still hitting the gym at 95 years old

New Hampshire WWII veteran still hitting the gym at 95 years old

New Hampshire WWII veteran still hitting the gym at 95 years old

DOVER, N.H. – On those days that you may be thinking about skipping the gym, just remember 95-year-old David Scott.

Scott is a World War II veteran who is regularly found working out at Planet Fitness in Dover, New Hampshire.

"I started out at the age of six," Scott said.

How skiing changed David Scott's life

Scott said he has always been into physical fitness, having played football in high school and wrestling in college.

The World War II and Korean War veteran continued his workout journey while serving in the Army. Afterwards, he used his GI Bill to attend Harvard University, where he took part in a sport that would change his life.

"I skied at Harvard. Then I thought, 'I don't want to be an office worker, I want to do something that has skiing,'" Scott said.

Scott took off to Italy to ski the Alps and it was there he met his wife Lydia.

"When I saw her, I thought 'This is it.' For me, it was love at first sight," Scott said.

"A true inspiration"

Their relationship has spanned 62 years, produced three children and a book, "My 20 years in Italy: How Opera and Skiing Changed My Life."

Through it all, Scott still has found ways to get to the gym. He goes several times a week to the Planet Fitness in Dover and he embodies a loving spirit that everyone can witness.

"He's a true inspiration and it's awesome to get to know him personally and to watch his story and to know about his background. He is definitely a treat to have," gym manager Monique Jalbert said.