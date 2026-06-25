Venezuelan community in Boston coordinating relief efforts after devastating earthquakes

Members of Massachusetts' Venezuelan community are mobilizing to support loved ones and coordinate relief efforts following devastating earthquakes in Venezuela that has left nearly 200 people dead and many more families searching for answers.

Adrian Sanchez, one of more than 10,000 Venezuelan immigrants who now call Massachusetts home, said watching the unfolding tragedy from afar has been difficult.

"I was so scared because I was concerned about my family," Sanchez said.

Sanchez left Venezuela a decade ago amid political and economic turmoil in search of better opportunities. While he has built a life in Massachusetts, much of his family remains in Venezuela.

The disaster has shaken families across the country, including Sanchez's relatives, who he thankfully has been in contact with.

"My family is not in the capital, but still they're feeling everything. So, my mom is so nervous about that. My mother-in-law, she is in Caracas, but they are good right now, but it's too much," added Sanchez, saying his mother-in-law's home was damaged as well.

Videos circulating online show survivors scrambling to escape a building collapse while rescue crews search for people who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

For Sanchez, the images have been heartbreaking.

"People crying, looking for help, I'm feeling so bad about that, and I can't do nothing, it's really bad to see that situation right now," he said.

Local Venezuelan organizations and community members are now working to help families reconnect with impacted loved ones, coordinate volunteers and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.

The Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts is also launching an emergency fundraising campaign to help those in need.

"I ask everyone who is able to help, every donation, no matter the amount, can support rescue efforts, medicines, and life-saving humanitarian assistance. If you can have done it, just please share in the campaign, just calling a friend from Venezuela and ask if their loved ones are doing well," said Ciro Valiente, the group's spokesperson.

"Our humanity is measured by how we respond to the suffering of others. Let us continue to pray for the people of Venezuela, staying with the families who are still waiting for news, and support those risking everything to save lives. Together we can bring hope when it's needed most," Valiente, added.