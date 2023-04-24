Vandals slash pickleball nets in Needham

NEEDHAM - Needham Police are investigating after vandals targeted the town's pickleball courts. Someone slashed the nets at Mills Field.

As players arrived at the popular spot Monday morning, they noticed four of the six nets had been sliced. The pickleball nets, which are on rollers, are set up on the tennis courts.

Several players told WBZ-TV there was an argument with tennis players over the weekend about sharing the courts, but they don't if there was a connection.

Pickleball net vandalized at Mills Field in Needham CBS Boston

Either way, the players are disappointed.

"It's a bummer," one woman said. "This is a great way for people to get exercise and socialize and be outdoors and I think most of the town supports it."

"We enjoy the sport, and we are not going to let something like this get us down," another woman said.

Police said they are working a few leads but could not say much more about the ongoing investigation.