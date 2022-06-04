"This is just disgusting": Vandals desecrate cemetery in Freetown

FREETOWN - A cemetery in Freetown has been desecrated by vandals. A number of gravestones at the Assonet Burying Ground were stained with red paint and graffiti on Friday.

Some of the memorials were defaced with messages of hate and there were even threats to dig up some of the graves.

Visitors to the cemetery were at a loss to figure out the motive.

"To see this is just disgusting," said Rachel Desrosiers. "With everything else going on in the world right now, we definitely, definitely do not need these kinds of things posted on gravestones that have been here for hundreds of years."

This is the third time a cemetery in Freetown has been vandalized since March and police believe all three incidents are connected. Police are asking the public to call with any information they might have.