Van crashes into home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, sending 14 to hospital with minor injuries

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a large van crashed into a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rowell Street. WBZ-TV's helicopter was over the scene and the van could be seen up against the home with a smashed windshield.

Boston EMS confirmed 14 people were taken to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries.

There is no official word yet on what caused the crash.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

