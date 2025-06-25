Van crashes into home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, sending 14 to hospital with minor injuries
More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a large van crashed into a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Rowell Street. WBZ-TV's helicopter was over the scene and the van could be seen up against the home with a smashed windshield.
Boston EMS confirmed 14 people were taken to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries.
There is no official word yet on what caused the crash.
WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.