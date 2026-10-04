15-year-old Uxbridge High School student dies in car crash

A 15-year-old Uxbridge High School student was killed in a car crash, police announced Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Chocolog Road in Uxbridge.

Police said a Ford Focus hit a utility pole and left the roadway. Three people were in the car during the crash.

The 15-year-old girl was ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. The girl's name has not yet been released.

"We ask the public to respect the privacy of the family and to allow investigators the time necessary to determine the facts surrounding this tragic incident," Uxbridge Police said in a statement.

It is unclear whether the car's other two occupants sustained any injuries in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Uxbridge Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department at 508-278-7755 with any information.

"On behalf of the Town of Uxbridge, we extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all those affected by this devastating loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as our community grieves together," the Uxbridge Select Board said in a statement. "We stand ready to support our schools, first responders, and community in the difficult days ahead. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family and those involved, refrain from speculation, and look to official sources for confirmed information."

Uxbridge is located about 23 miles north of the Rhode Island border.