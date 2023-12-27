USPS mail carrier robbed by two masked men, Randolph police say

RANDOLPH – A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two masked men in Randolph on Wednesday, police said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the Rosemont Square apartment complex.

Randolph police said two masked men dressed all in black physically assaulted the mail carrier.

The man suffered injuries to his ribs and side.

According to police, the suspects stole a mailbox "Arrow Key," which is used to open the big blue mailboxes.

Earlier this year, the USPS said it was beginning to replace Arrow Keys with digital locks due to the rise of letter carrier robberies nationwide.

In March, Randolph police investigated a similar robbery on Canton Street.

A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed the latest robbery, but could not provide any additional details.