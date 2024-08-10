U.S. women's soccer team beats Brazil 1-0 to win gold medal at Paris Olympics

U.S. women's soccer team advances to final U.S. women's soccer team to play Brazil for Olympic gold medal 01:48

The U.S. women's soccer team is golden once more after beating Brazil in a highly anticipated final match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

A goal from Mallory Swanson, playing in her 100th match for the U.S., in the 57th minute, was the difference between the two rivals.

Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates scoring a goal against Brazil in the second half during the Women's Gold Medal match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Brad Smith/USSF / Getty Images

The U.S. was undefeated heading into the game, but Brazil had the best chances early. Brazilian forward Ludmila was alone in front of the goal in the second minute, but her shot went straight into the arms of goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Brazil thought they had a goal when Ludmila appeared to score in the 16th minute, but it was quickly ruled out for offside.

In stoppage time, some heroics from Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana's header.

The loss signals more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year, who announced early this year that she will retire after this year's Games, has never won a Women's World Cup or an Olympics. The 38-year-old first stepped onto the Olympic turf 20 years ago at the 2004 Games in Athens.

To get to the final, both teams had to weave their way through a competitive field of rivals. Twelve nations in total qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The United States and Brazil rose to the top of the pack after beating opponents Germany and Spain, respectively, during semifinal matches earlier this week.

The Americans won 1-0 Tuesday in a fierce battle with Germany. Forward player Sophia Smith scored the winning goal in the first 15-minute half of overtime after an assist from teammate Mallory Swanson.

"I'm so proud of us for finding a way in these last few games to get the win," Smith said after Tuesday's match. Smith turns 24 on Aug. 10, the day of the gold medal matchup.

Marta of Brazil walks on the field in the second half during the Women's Gold Medal match against the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Brad Smith/USSF / Getty Images

Brazil had their work cut out for them going into Tuesday's semifinals against Spain, which boasted an undefeated record at the Summer Games. Still, the South American team managed to defy the odds when they beat the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champs 4-2.

The U.S. women's team is now the winningest team in the Olympics with five gold medals. The Americans have defeated Brazil twice in an Olympic final — in 2004 and 2008. The last time the U.S. women's team brought home gold was at the 2012 Games in London.

Germany won the 2016 women's finals in Rio and Canada took home gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

Actor Tom Cruise celebrates during the women's gold medal match between Team Brazil and Team United States. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Tom Cruise, former U.S. star Megan Rapinoe and former NBA star Sue Bird were among those in the crowd at Parc des Princes.

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.