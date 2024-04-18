Mass General Hospital adding 94 inpatient beds to address "capacity crisis"

BOSTON – Mass General Hospital will add 94 beds to address what it calls a "capacity crisis."

The hospital said it will add the new inpatient beds through an amendment to its previously approved Determination of Need application.

How Mass General will add beds

According to MGH, the beds will become gradually available and phased into the opening of the Philip and Susan Ragon Building in 2027.

In an announcement, the hospital said the beds "will help alleviate an unprecedented capacity crisis" that often leaves patients waiting without a bed in the emergency room, sometimes for days.

"Patients are at the center of everything we do throughout all of Mass General Brigham as we work to address the most complex, nuanced health care issues facing the communities we serve," said Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham. "Today's vote affirms our ongoing commitment to providing the best care possible in the most advanced, therapeutic environments. We thank the Massachusetts Public Health Council for their support in these efforts and for fostering a thoughtful dialogue throughout the application process."

MGH using "creative" ways to ease capacity crisis

No new construction or staffing will be needed for the additional beds.

"Our hospital – and, indeed, the entire Mass General Brigham system – has been working towards addressing the capacity crisis in a variety of creative, thoughtful ways to help patients get where they need to be as quickly as possible," said Marcela del Carmen, president of Massachusetts General Hospital and the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization.