US goalkeeper Matt Turner will likely have month between matches

AP/CBS -- American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal's third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.

Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal's No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to make his senior Arsenal debut against Brighton.

Arsenal's final game before the World Cup is a Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales in Qatar.

Turner is in his first season with Arsenal after spending the last seven years with the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. In 2021, Turner earned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors after posting a 1.25 goals-against average, a 73.2 save percentage, and five shutouts in 28 starts.

