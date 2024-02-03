Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts a "safe haven" for those in need of support

How the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts is changing lives

How the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts is changing lives

ROXBURY - For more than 100 years, the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts has been changing the lives of inner city residents and now it's stepping up again.

"Whether it's the workforce development, job readiness, working with formerly incarcerated people, people who are returning from incarceration, making sure that they are connecting with the job and employment opportunities that are out there," said Hall.

Mark Adams said the Urban League was the second chance he needed after spending his young adult life in and out of prison.

"The turning point for me was that I just can't keep giving my life to the system," said Adams. "This place has a lot to offer. They have education that you can come in. It's a safe haven."

"Better preparing our young people for academic excellence, but also if not college, then career," said Hall.

The Urban League is now coming to the aid of Roxbury residents after their local Walgreens pharmacy closed. The league will be providing rides for seniors and others unable to make the trip to the next closest pharmacy on their own.

"Because you make things happen," said Josh Kraft of the New England Patriots Foundation. "You work with a great group of people, whether it's Lyft, the city of Boston."

Kraft, of the New England Patriots Foundation, decided to join the Urban League's board, expanding his work to boost diversity and opportunity.

"They don't tell and talk about what they do, they show people what they do," said Kraft.

From job training and helping domestic violence victims to potentially breaking ground, creating 44 affordable condos in Roxbury at the height of the housing crisis, Kraft said the key to a strong community is making sure everyone has a chance to succeed.

"You can't just give an opportunity," said Kraft. "You have to help people through the beginning steps of it."