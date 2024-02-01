Urban League to provide rides for Boston residents to get medications after Walgreens closure

Urban League to help Roxbury residents get medications after Walgreens closure

ROXBURY - The city of Boston is working together with the Roxbury community to ensure residents, especially the elderly, can get their medications after their neighborhood Walgreens closed its doors.

Walgreens wasted no time taking down their red signage, permanently closing their Roxbury location despite weeks of pushback from residents to keep the pharmacy open.

"This is a matter of life or death," said Rev. Miniard Culpepper who's been rallying for weeks.

Community leaders are filling the void left behind by the drugstore chain in the predominantly Black and Brown neighborhood. The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts is working with the City of Boston and ride-share companies on a short-term solution.

"We plan on providing free Lyft rides to seniors and other people who are in need to make sure that they can get to the next Walgreens pharmacy," said Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts President and CEO Rahsaan Hall, Esq.

The next closest Walgreens is about a mile away, too far for many seniors who would have to walk and take a bus to get there. A lift to and from the pharmacy, Culpepper said, would go a long way to help.

"When the community comes together to make sure that all of our residents, all of our citizens, all of the community, that the needs are met," said Culpepper.

Questions and frustrations still linger as to why pharmacies in Roxbury are being shuttered, but it's the same community being asked to step up during the migrant crisis.

"Historically, communities of color have been overburdened by the lack of resources, or the imposition. Our communities are resilient, but we're also tired," Hall told WBZ TV.

While the Warren Street location remains vacant for now, Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune hopes it can become a place that the neighborhood can benefit from.

"Hopefully it will also be something that meets the community need, if not a pharmacy, a store."

Community leaders are exploring more long-term solutions, like using locally-owned family pharmacies and community health centers in the future.