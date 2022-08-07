Watch CBS News
18-year-old passenger killed, 4 others hurt in rollover crash in Upton

UPTON -- An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Upton late Saturday night that left four others seriously hurt.

Police said 18-year-old Gabriel Dias DeHolanda of Bellingham was driving a 2019 Acura sedan at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets when it left the road, slammed into a tree and flipped over around 9 p.m.

DeHolanda and three people in the back seat were able to get out of the car, but the passenger in the front seat, 18-year-old Jacob Osanya of Uxbridge, was trapped.

Firefighters and EMS technicians eventually got him out and rushed him to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died.

The driver and three other passengers were also taken to the same hospital to be treated for what police called "serious non-life-threatening injuries."

It's not clear yet what caused the crash. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

