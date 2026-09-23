UMass Boston student says she's been harassed online after alleged racist incident near BC High

A UMass Boston student says students at nearby Boston College High School berated her and her mother with racial slurs as they were trying to drive home. Now BC High is launching an internal investigation into the matter

Carly Nguyen had just finished a three-hour lecture at UMass Boston and was traveling home with her mother. They were getting onto Morrissey Boulevard when teenagers in two cars began harassing them.

"They pulled right next to us and just unprovoked, just started yelling all these slurs at me and my mom," said Nguyen.

She quickly pulled up her phone and began recording their actions. She says they hurled numerous slurs at them while also giving lewd hand gestures. Nguyen believes the students may attend BC High because fans were leaving a football game there at the same time.

"After they realized that I was recording, the driver actually put on his sunglasses, his baseball cap and began covering his face," said Nguyen.

When she got home, her Vietnamese mother asked her to translate what they said.

"She's like, 'Carly, what were they saying about us? What were they doing?' It was really tough for me to explain that to her because who can?" said Nguyen.

She posted the videos to social media, and they have since been seen by BC High. The school says they have now launched an internal investigation into the matter. Nguyen noted that the school did reach out to her that night and has been in contact since.

"In my opinion, they are not being helpful whatsoever. They are honestly keeping me in the dark about everything," said Nguyen.

In a statement, the school called the alleged behavior unacceptable and said racism in any form will not be tolerated at BC High. They will take appropriate disciplinary action to align with their policies.

"I want these boys to be held accountable, and to the highest standard. They should be expelled," said Nguyen.

Since the incident, she says current students and alumni have reached out to her saying this isn't the first instance of racism at the school, nor has the harassment ended for Nguyen.

"To this day, they are still harassing me in my comments just making fun of the situation, taunting me, generating AI images of them on wanted posters. Yes, it's ridiculous," said Nguyen.

WBZ-TV brought this latest development to the school, but they referred us to their original comments.

"If you want my honest opinion, these predominantly White institutions don't hold these boys accountable for their actions," said Nguyen. "They have never run into the wrong person, and unfortunately, well fortunately, they ran into the wrong one that night."