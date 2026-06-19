U.S. clinches spot in World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

In front of a roaring Seattle crowd, the U.S. men's soccer team on Friday defeated Australia 2-0 in its second World Cup match, clinching a spot in the Round of 32 in the process.

Despite missing star attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic to a calf injury, the U.S. put on a spectacular performance against a gritty Australian team.

The U.S. showed that its 4-1 win over Paraguay in its opener was no fluke. From the first whistle, the U.S. took control of the game, dominating possession and putting the Socceroos on their heels.

Alex Freeman of U.S. celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup against Australia at Seattle Stadium on June 19, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. MB Media / Getty Images

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an own goal from Australia's Cameron Burgess, who mishandled a brilliant run and pass from U.S. forward Folarin Balogun into his own net.

U.S. right back Alex Freeman — the youngest player on the team at 21 and son of Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman —doubled the score in the 43rd minute when he put in a header off a deflected shot that rebounded off Australia's defensive line for his first career World Cup.

The win puts the U.S. at the top of Group G with 6 points. It faces Turkey in its final match on June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Australia was never able to recreate the magic of its World Cup opener last week, when it shocked Turkey 2-0. Sitting on 3 points, it will likely need at least a tie in its final group match against Paraguay to ensure it goes through to the next round.

Prior to the match, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said he wanted his team to match Australia's intensity.

"I think we need to play on the edge of the line," Pochettino said, "with not crossing the lines of the rules."

The last time the Americans served as World Cup hosts in 1994, they advanced by being one of the best third-place teams. They then lost to eventual champion Brazil in their next match, which was in the round of 16.

Freeman, meanwhile, spent much of the last two years vying for a spot on the U.S. roster. He was a starter for Orlando City of Major League Soccer, but had to battle with more experienced defenders to get selected. A few months before the World Cup, he gambled on himself.

In January, Freeman accepted a move to Villarreal of La Liga, accepting a smaller role than what he enjoyed with Orlando.

Two months earlier, Freeman impressed Pochettino in his 13th international appearance, scoring two goals against Uruguay in a 5-1 victory on Nov. 18.

He made an immediate impact in the World Cup, playing all 90 minutes in the U.S. opener against Paraguay. Freeman assisted on Gio Reyna's extra-time goal in the 4-1 victory.