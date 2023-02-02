Mother of 13-year-old Norwood boy killed in Mattapan demands justice

By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ-TV

NORWOOD - A heartbroken Norwood mom is calling for justice in the murder of her 13-year-old son.

Her message comes as the community is preparing to say goodbye to Tyler Lawrence who was gunned down in Mattapan Sunday morning.

Remy Lawrence lost her only sweet boy. "He was a kind boy, loving boy he still walks on his tippy-toes," said Lawrence through tears. "Tyler was a good boy. A nice boy, sensitive, sweet, funny."

Tyler's family wants to know who gunned him down in broad daylight and why.

The Coakley Middle Schooler was walking in his grandparents' Mattapan neighborhood like he did every weekend. Then Boston Police say shots rang out and the shooter hasn't been caught.

Tyler Lawrence Remy Lawrence

"I can't fathom the words of what kind of a person starts their Sunday morning off looking to shoot a boy, any boy because Tyler was any boy," said Lawrence.

His mom was at work tracking Tyler's location on his phone, not knowing police had the phone and Tyler had died. His grandpa finally broke the news to his mom.

"I never heard my father sound like that, and I heard him say 'he's dead Remy,'" said Lawrence.

Those words forever shattering a mom who will be lost without her son-a young man who loved his grandparents, music, and basketball.

They hope someone does the right thing for him.

"Say something, help me. Help me. Help his grandparents," said Lawrence.

The community will be honoring Tyler's life this Sunday, February 5 at the Revent Space in Rama Center at 884 Washington St, Suite K in Norwood.

The Celebration of Life starts will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.