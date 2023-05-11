Burlington firefighter, dog trainer Tyler Falconer facing animal cruelty charges

SOUTH BOSTON - A former dog trainer is facing charges of animal cruelty for allegedly starving dogs at his training facility.

Falco K9 in South Boston has been closed since early March after customers complained of the alleged abuse.

The Animal Rescue League's Law Enforcement Department filed charges on May 4 in South Boston Municipal Court against 30-year-old Tyler Falconer for three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of a dog tethering confinement violation. Falconer is due in court to be formally charged at his May 31 arraignment.

The criminal charges stem from three alleged incidents of abuse of three different dogs, one in 2020 and two in 2023.

One alleged victim is Luna, a Cane Corso. Her owner sent WBZ before and after pictures showing the dog looking emaciated following a stay at the facility.

Falconer is also a Burlington firefighter. He's been on paid administrative leave since early March. In a statement to WBZ, the town said Falconer "had been placed on paid administrative leave as the Town investigated allegations of his misconduct in a personal relationship and awaited the outcome of an investigation by the Animal Rescue League of Boston ("ARL"), the agency responsible for regulating Falconer's dog care/training business in Boston."

Since receiving the criminal complaint, Burlington said it will "now be determining how to proceed in that matter."

If convicted, Falconer could face as low as a fine or up to 10 years in prison.