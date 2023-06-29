Report: Tyler Bertuzzi likely to hit free agency on July 1

BOSTON -- When the Bruins traded away Taylor Hall earlier this week to clear up cap space, it was widely assumed that the freed-up money would be redirected to Tyler Bertuzzi. That may not be the case.

The Boston Herald's Steve Conroy reported Wednesday that "it appears like Tyler Bertuzzi will be heading to the open market" when free agency begins on Saturday. Conroy noted that "things can change quickly at this time [of] year" but that the indication is that Bertuzzi will indeed become a free agent.

Things can change quickly at this time year, but it appears like Tyler Bertuzzi will be heading to the open market, according to a source close to the player. Sweeney certainly didn’t give an optimistic vibe on Tuesday — steve conroy (@conroyherald) June 28, 2023

As Conroy noted, Sweeney did not sound particularly hopeful that the Bruins would be able to retain many of their pending UFAs when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

"We're close [to free agency opening], so you have to assume that they may [enter free agency]," Sweeney said Tuesday. "But if something else materializes, then I'm going to move forward with the guys. Obviously, not Nick Foligno [whose rights were traded to Chicago with Hall], but the rest of the guys I would entertain if the situation is right for both parties."

At the time, it wasn't clear if that was the complete truth or if Sweeney was perhaps keeping a pending deal close to the vest. The report from Conroy, though, indicates that the Bruins are indeed very much at risk of seeing Bertuzzi sign elsewhere.

That will sting, as Sweeney sent away a 2024 first-round pick (plus a fifth-rounder) to acquire Bertuzzi ahead of the trade deadline. Sweeney also traded away a first-round pick (2023), a second-round pick (2025), a third-round pick (2024) and a fifth-round pick (2023) to acquire Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway a week or so before acquiring Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi ended up leading the Bruins in postseason scoring, with five goals and five assists in seven games. The Bruins were no doubt happy to see that, but the performance might have increased the cost on his next contract.

The Bruins were clearly "all in" on winning the Stanley Cup, but that quest didn't make it out of the first round, with Boston blowing leads in Games 6 and 7 and ultimately losing in the first round of the playoffs against Florida. Now, the cost of that decision could loom large over the franchise for the coming years, without any of the acquired players to show for it.