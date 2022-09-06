Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn both traveling to Miami with Patriots

BOSTON -- There's at least one positive sign for a pair of banged-up Patriots.

Bill Belichick shared with the media on Tuesday morning that both running back Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will travel with the Patriots down to Florida. The team will head to Florida on Tuesday, giving the players a few days to acclimate to the heat and humidity before Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.

Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in the Patriots' preseason finale in Las Vegas, an injury that looked serious at the time and required a cart ride to the locker room. But Montgomery wasn't placed on injured reserve after final cutdown day, and Belichick indicated in a radio interview Tuesday that every player not on IR has a chance to play on Sunday.

"I expect everybody that can be ready to go will be ready to go next week," Belichick said on WEEI. "I know everybody's working very hard to be 100 percent healthy and to be ready for the game -- players, coaches, staff, everybody. So we'll see with the players, how that develops, what kind of condition they're in, being able to play. But I know they're working hard to be there, and we'll just have to take it day by day on everybody and see where they're at. But hopefully they'll all make it. I think they have a shot. If they didn't, like Tyquan [Thornton] didn't, we put him on IR. But everybody else should have a shot. So we'll just see where they get to."

Montgomery ran for 17 yards and a touchdown on five carries while also catching a pass for five yards in the preseason.

Wynn's injury status is a bit less clear, as he was limited on the practice field last week on Wednesday before being absent entirely on Thursday. If Wynn can't play, expect Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste to fill in at right tackle.

