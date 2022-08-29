Bill Belichick gives a promising injury update on Patriots running back Ty Montgomery

BOSTON -- It did not look good when Ty Montgomery had to be carted off the field during Friday night's Patriots preseason finale. But head coach Bill Belichick offered a promising update on the injured running back on Monday morning.

Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Friday night's game and had to be helped off the field. He eventually required a cart to make it back to the New England locker room in Las Vegas, and was ruled out for the rest of the contest after halftime.

It seemed like the kind of injury that would sideline a player for a good chunk of time, but Belichick made it sound like Montgomery may be out on the practice field on Monday as the Patriots begin preparation for their Week 1 game against the Dolphins in Miami.

"We haven't practiced since we've been back here, so we'll see how things go today, see what he's able to do," Belichick told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "But I think he's doing alright."

That's an extremely optimistic outlook for Montgomery, whom the Patriots signed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract over the offseason. The eight-year veteran was the frontrunner to fill the pass-catching back role in the New England offense that was left vacant by James White's retirement.

Montgomery may still end up missing some time with the injury, but Belichick's comments at least hint that the injury is not of the season-ending variety.

The Patriots kick off the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 in Miami.