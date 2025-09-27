Trump to meet with congressional leaders ahead of shutdown deadline

Lawmakers race against the clock as government shutdown looms

President Trump will meet with congressional leaders on Monday, just ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline for lawmakers to reach an agreement on a spending bill that would avert a government shutdown, multiple sources familiar with the plans told CBS News Saturday.

Mr. Trump will meet with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the sources said.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump said that he had canceled a meeting with Schumer and Jeffries, calling their "demands" for the spending bill "unserious and ridiculous."

In a joint statement Saturday, Schumer and Jeffries said that Mr. Trump had "once again agreed to a meeting in the Oval Office," and adding that they were "resolute in our determination to avoid a government shutdown."

With the deadline fast approaching, Schumer called Thune on Friday and urged him to get Mr. Trump to meet, an aide to Schumer told CBS News.

Punchbowl was first to report the meeting.

Lawmakers are facing a deadline of midnight Tuesday, when the 2026 fiscal year begins, to reach a deal on full-year spending bill, or a continuing resolution, which is a temporary stop-gap measure.

Last week, a Republican-backed short-term funding bill passed the House, but failed in the Senate.

Democrats have pushed for the bill to include a permanent extension of tax credits for Americans who are enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, as well as a roll back of Medicaid cuts that were in the recently passed "big, beautiful bill."

If a shutdown were to take effect, it would impact what are considered non-essential government programs, and it would also likely halt the pay of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

In a move that appeared to raise the stakes for a deal, the White House's Office of Management and Budget sent a memo to federal agencies Wednesday telling them to prepare layoff plans in the event of a shutdown.

The memo, obtained by CBS News, told agencies to consider reduction-in-force notices — a federal term for layoffs — for employees in programs that receive discretionary funding that stops on Oct. 1, or that don't have any alternative sources of funding.

"Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown, and we must continue our planning efforts in the event Democrats decide to shut down the government," the memo read.

Democratic leaders blasted the memo, with Schumer calling it "an attempt at intimidation."

