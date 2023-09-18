I-93 south shut down in Wilmington after tractor-trailer carrying crushed cars rolls over
WILMINGTON – A tractor-trailer rollover in Wilmington is causing a major traffic headache during the Monday morning commute.
A tractor-trailer carrying crushed cars overturned on Interstate 93 South around 5 a.m., causing police to close all southbound lanes from Exit 35-38.
One lane reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Stop and go traffic was reported all the way to Exit 40.
Massachusetts State Police said it is expected to be an extended cleanup effort.
