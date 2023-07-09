Watch CBS News
Man arrested during traffic stop in connection with Mattapan shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MATTAPAN - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with last week's shooting in Mattapan that injured five people.

Police said Traequon Duncan, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over when officers determined he was being sought on multiple arrest warrants. A loaded gun was allegedly recovered from another passenger in the vehicle.

The shooting happened Wednesday on Edgewater Driver near River Street. All five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

