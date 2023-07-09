Man arrested during traffic stop in connection with Mattapan shooting

Man arrested during traffic stop in connection with Mattapan shooting

Man arrested during traffic stop in connection with Mattapan shooting

MATTAPAN - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with last week's shooting in Mattapan that injured five people.

Police said Traequon Duncan, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over when officers determined he was being sought on multiple arrest warrants. A loaded gun was allegedly recovered from another passenger in the vehicle.

The shooting happened Wednesday on Edgewater Driver near River Street. All five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.