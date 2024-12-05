Tow truck driver stabbed in Boston after apparent road rage incident

BOSTON - A tow truck driver was stabbed outside of a restaurant on Cambridge Street in Allston Thursday night. Police say the stabbing is the result of a prior incident that played out into road rage.

The victim is a driver for Brighton Towing. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"He stable. I talked to him. I called him. He say he's OK. He is OK," said Javier Rivas owner of Brighton Towing. "I believe waiting at the light, and gentleman came out and opened the door and started [stabbing], so that happened."

Rivas says the victim has only been on the job a few days.

Stabbing happened outside busy restaurant

The stabbing happened while patrons were inside nearby Lone Star Taco. Bartenders there say they didn't see much at the time, but that all of their customers are aware of what happened.

A tow truck driver was stabbed on Cambridge Street in Allston. CBS Boston

Next door, Yasin Burgin was behind the counter at Turco Market. He witnessed the aftermath.

"I was sitting right here when I saw cops pull up, six to seven of them in cruisers. Curious, I walked up to the glass right there, and I just saw the guy laying there. I thought he was lifeless at first, but thankfully he is fine," said Burgin.

Suspect arrested

Police say the suspect had a prior incident with the victim, but they would not go into detail. A man was arrested on Clarendon Street near Back Street in connection with the stabbing. Their orange SUV was towed away before police left the scene.

The suspect's identity has not been released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.