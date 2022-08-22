Report: Tom Brady vacationed in Bahamas during absence from Buccaneers training camp

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's extended absence from Buccaneers training camp generated a lot of mystery, intrigue and some genuine concern for the quarterback's whereabouts and his reason for missing more than a week of work. An entire conspiracy of Brady participating in "The Masked Singer" was cooked up, as well.

According to one report, though, the reason for the absence is quite simple: The quarterback was simply on vacation.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the 11-day absence was due to a Brady family vacation to the Bahamas.

"League sources indicated that Brady's time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen," Wilson wrote. "His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons."

Dating back to the date that head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would be missing some time, the Buccaneers have always publicly supported Brady for what was described as a pre-approved absence. The lack of details on the reason for the absence, plus linebacker Devin White saying that the team was praying for Brady, raised concerns that Brady was dealing with a serious personal issue.

Alas, if the report is true, then Brady was merely enjoying some R&R at a posh resort in the Bahamas while his teammates toiled in training camp.