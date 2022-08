Sports Final: What's going on with Kendrick Bourne? The band was back together on Sports Final on Sunday night, as Christian Fauria made his triumphant return to the studio to join Steve Burton and Mike Reiss to discuss the second Patriots preseason game. They discussed Tyquan Thornton's injury and what it means for the rookie, and broke down the interesting preseason for Kendrick Bourne, who everyone agrees needs to get back to being Kendrick Bourne.