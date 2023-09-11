"He changed football in New England forever": Patriots fans celebrate Tom Brady's return to Foxboro

FOXBORO - Although the result wasn't what Patriots fans hoped for on Sunday, what happened during halftime might have made up for it. Tom Brady made a triumphant return to Gillette Stadium and told the crowd he's a "Patriot for life."

Fans flocked to Foxboro Sunday for the first Patriots game of the season. Gillette Stadium's parking lots were filled with familiar sights, sounds and smells, and despite the rain, fans were ready to root on their Pats.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots 25-20, but fans were happy to celebrate Tom Brady's return to Foxboro.

"It's going to be weird to see him come here not playing in a Patriots uniform," says Patriots fan Mike Racitot.

Minutes before kickoff, Brady made his return to Patriot Place atop the brand-new lighthouse overlooking his loyal fans and ringing the victory bell.

New England Patirots President Jonathan Kraft, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft clap as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

"He changed football in New England forever," said Racitot.

During halftime, the celebration of a storied career began.

"We're hoping he runs all the way down like he normally does and just like throws his punch up in the sky," said Patriots fan Katie LaPlante.

With loyal fans looking on, Kraft took the mic announcing TB 12 had earned a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame, set to be inducted on June 12, 2024, in honor of his six Super Bowl wins wearing jersey number 12.

"Having him out there talking about those six trophies, and the memories, and the fans and like coming back here to say thank you to everyone, that really felt great for me," says Patriots fan Kimberly Holliman.

Patriots faithful are grateful for two decades of Tom Brady football and a legacy Foxboro won't soon forget.

"Brought a couple of maybe tears to my eyes. I will love you forever sir you are the best," said Robert Holliman.