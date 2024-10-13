Tom Brady will reportedly be approved as minority owner of Raiders this week

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady is reportedly just a few days from adding "minority owner of an NFL team" to his résumé. The seven-time Super Bowl champ is expected to be approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders at this week's NFL owners meeting in Atlanta, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Finance Committee has already unanimously approved Brady as a minority owner of the franchise, and plans to present it for a vote by the other owners on Tuesday, via Schefter. Brady would need approval from 24 of the 32 owners, but a source told ESPN that Brady's bid wouldn't be brought to a vote unless it was expected to be approved.

The finance committee already has unanimously approved Tom Brady as minority owner, and no one can recall the last time owners voted against the finance committee's unanimous recommendation. https://t.co/jpddv8L2og — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2024

If -- or when -- Brady's ownership is given the OK, he'll purchase approximately 10 percent of the Raiders from team owner Mark Davis. The purchase was initially agreed on in May of 2023, but it had to be adjusted when the financial committee deemed that the initial purchase price was too discounted.

Brady is set to become just the third former NFL player to become a team owner, joining George Halas and Jerry Richardson.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, retired from the NFL in 2023. He is currently in his first year of a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox.

The Patriots retired Brady's No. 12 during his induction ceremony into the team's Hall of Fame in June, and also announced plans for a Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium.