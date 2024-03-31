Tickets for Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will start to go on sale this week

FOXBORO - Few details have been released so far about Tom Brady's upcoming induction ceremony into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12. But some diehard fans will soon be able to get their hands on tickets to the highly anticipated Gillette Stadium event.

Tom Brady induction ceremony tickets

As ESPN's Mike Reiss first reported, tickets for the ceremony will go on sale at a discount to Patriots season ticket holders this week. If there are any tickets left, they'll be put on sale for the general public later in April.

Currently, the only way for Pats fans to get into the ceremony is through a sweepstakes contest. You can click here to enter for a chance to win two tickets to the event. Entries will be accepted though June 3.

The Patriots announced recently that Brady's ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. - a time that happens to conflict with Game 3 of the NBA Finals if the Boston Celtics are able to make it that far.

Brady a "Patriot for life"

There's typically a four-year waiting period for players to go into the Patriots Hall of Fame, but owner Robert Kraft made a special exception for Brady, who helped win six Super Bowl titles for New England.

The Patriots celebrated Brady last September at halftime of their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where the G.O.A.T. said he was looking forward to coming back to Foxboro once more.

"One thing that will never change: I am a Patriot for life," Brady told the crowd. "I love you guys so much and I'll see you again next summer."