How you can get tickets to Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame celebration at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – Tom Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2024, owner Robert Kraft announced during halftime of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So how can you be in attendance? That part isn't clear quite yet. But there's at least one way you can snag a ticket.

After the decision to expedite Brady's enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced a sweepstakes to win two tickets.

Entries can be submitted until June 3 by clicking here.

The team said the ceremony will be a ticketed event with season ticket holders receiving first priority. More details are expected to follow later this year.

"One thing that will never change: I am a Patriot for life," Brady told the crowd during Sunday's ceremony. "Thank you guys for an incredible day. Thank you to my teammates, my family, my friends, my second family, and all of you guys for making it another day in this stadium I'll never forget. I love you guys so much and I'll see you again next summer."