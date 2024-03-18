Patriots announce dates for OTAs, minicamp, Tom Brady induction ceremony

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

BOSTON -- The opening rush of free agency is over, the draft is on the horizon, and the swing into "next" season is officially underway in Foxboro.

The team announced some key dates in their offseason program on Monday, including dates for the team to actually hit the practice field and providing a little bit more detail on the Tom Brady induction ceremony into the Patriots' Hall of Fame.

The Patriots' 10 organized team activity sessions (OTAs) will be held on the below dates:

Monday, May 20

Tuesday, May 21

Thursday, May 23

Wednesday, May 29

Thursday, May 30

Friday, May 31

Monday, June 3

Tuesday, June 4

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

The media will have access to four of those sessions (May 20, May 29, June 3, June 7).

Mandatory minicamp will take place after OTAs, on the following dates, with the media having access to all three sessions:

Tuesday, June 11

Wednesday, June 12

Thursday, June 13

Prior to all of that, the Patriots will welcome their rookies to Foxboro for some on-field training with rookie minicamp, which will take place over two days on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.

And on Wednesday, June 12, the Patriots will host a ticketed event inside Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady's induction ceremony into the team's hall of fame. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. (Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for that night, which may affect some Boston sports fans' planning), though the team has not yet announced any details on the ticketing method for that event.