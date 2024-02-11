Tom Brady's ownership stake in Las Vegas Raiders set to be approved, report says

Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots

BOSTON – It appears Tom Brady will finally become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders after some delay.

It's been nearly a year since the first reports that Brady planned to go into business with the Raiders as a minority owner.

According to a Sunday NFL Network report, Brady's bid is likely to finally be approved in the near future. The report indicates that the former Patriots quarterback may get approval at the NFL Annual Meeting in March.

Not that there was much doubt, but it would also mean Brady is official retired as players are not allowed to own equity in teams, the NFL Network noted.

The new report also shines a bit of light on Brady's transition to a broadcaster. He is set to join the FOX booth this fall as the network's top analyst.

The NFL Network reports that Brady has been relying on TV veterans for advice and has been traveling to FOX studios to do dry runs with his play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt.