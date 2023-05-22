Report: Tom Brady takes another step toward minority ownership stake in Las Vegas Raiders

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is now one step closer to becoming a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.

A minority share of the franchise has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it.



(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

News of Brady's involvement with the Raiders was first reported earlier this month, when ESPN reported that Brady was in "deep discussions" to obtain an ownership stake in the team.

Brady's move into ownership will certainly squash any belief or speculation that he may unretire for a second time, as he would need approval from 75 percent of league owners if he wanted to play for the Raiders as well. That's a scenario that seems extremely unlikely on multiple levels.