Tom Brady makes cameo in Patriots retirement house video for schedule announcement

BOSTON -- The transition from "former Patriot" to "Patriot for life" is underway for Tom Brady.

That much was made clear by Robert Kraft on Thursday, when he announced that Brady would be honored at Gillette Stadium this year. And it continued on Thursday night, when the Patriots unveiled their schedule release video.

For those who may not know, schedule release night has become an opportunity for teams to show off their creativity and production skills, with the Rams making a real Hollywood production to set the bar last year.

The Patriots' effort this year may not blow anybody away from a special effects and drama standpoint, but the celebrity cameo at the end certainly delivers a twist that M. Night Shyamalan would appreciate it.

Spoiler alert: It's Tom Brady.

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

Brady, naturally, didn't have anything to do with the Patriots over the past three years, as he was under employment by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if ever there was a sign that his retirement is very real, a spot in the Patriots' retirement house video is the surest one yet.