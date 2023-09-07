How to watch Tom Brady halftime ceremony during Patriots-Eagles season opener

FOXBORO – Tom Brady will be honored at halftime of Sunday's season opener between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. If you can't be inside Gillette Stadium for the ceremony, there's still a way to watch.

Sunday's game will be on WBZ-TV with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots have kept specifics about the ceremony close to the vest, but the team announced that they will stream the ceremonies with Brady live on Patriots.com at halftime of the game.

Headed to the game? Here's some information that will be helpful for fans.

Earlier this week, Brady addressed what he expects to be a "special reunion."

"I had two decades of incredible life-altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there," he said on his podcast. "I'm creating a new memory with the people there and to go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way, you know. I haven't been to that stadium in this way ever."

