Tom Brady Sr.: No hard feelings, no regrets ahead of quarterback's return to New England

BOSTON – Tom Brady's New England Patriots tenure didn't end as many hoped. But according to his father, the future Hall of Famer has no hard feelings as he prepares for a triumphant return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Brady will be honored at halftime of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His father, Tom Brady Sr., told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben that the family has nothing but positive memories looking back at two decades in New England.

"We're extremely grateful of everything that's happened. The hard feelings weren't really crossing swords, it's just that sometimes it's time to say goodbye," Brady Sr. said. "It was felt on the Patriots' side, and as a result Tommy went somewhere else and things worked out for him pretty well there. There's no reason to regret anything. It's been a blessed journey."

Tom Brady Sr. talks to WBZ-TV. CBS Boston

When asked for his favorite memory of his son's illustrious career, Brady Sr. said "it's just one after the other."

Brady Sr. reflected on the relationship the quarterback had with owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

"Tommy's legacy and the Brady legacy that he's created is going to live on in lockstep with the Krafts, Belichick and the City of Boston," he said. "So there's no need to have anything but deep affection and much appreciation."

When it comes to Sunday's ceremony, no one has any idea what to expect – even the Brady family.

"Whatever happens is going to be great," Brady Sr. said, adding all of the Brady family will be at Gillette Stadium for the proceedings.

Brady Sr. was asked if he has a message for Patriots fans.

"Thank you all for a glorious 20 years. We're so appreciative of the way you've embraced him and embraced our family," he said. "It's been truly the biggest blessing in our lives. We can't be more thankful to things you've done for our son and for us."