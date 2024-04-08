"Wakefield Warriors" to participate in Red Sox Opening Day ceremony

BOSTON - 'Twas the night before Christmas... at least that's how it feels, for baseball lovers in Boston Monday.

"Morning 'til night tomorrow (Tuesday) we'll probably be jam packed. Lot of energy, lot of fun. When the Red Sox come to town, it's a whole different world here," said Game On manager Rick Falcucci.

Wakefields to be honored

Tuesday brings the return of treasured traditions among the Fenway Faithful; a celebration of things that remain exactly the same season after season, and also what's changed. After the heartbreaking losses of Tim and Stacy Wakefield, "Wakefield Warriors" from Franciscan Children's Hospital have been asked to join the couple's children to yell "play ball!"

Ten-year-old Francesca has fallen in love with sports thanks to adaptive camps at Franciscan Children's, where the Wakefields were deeply devoted.

"He and his wife did a lot there, and a lot that went unseen. They were holding babies and made donations. Francesca's played on Wakefield in the back for sports camp. It's been really nice. It's a big deal to be asked to be there tomorrow," said Francesca's mother, Liesje Quinto.

Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy at the Castle at Park Plaza on June 2, 2016. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Ceremony to feature 2004 Red Sox team

Fans will be treated to quite the pregame show - a 20th anniversary celebration of the 2004 World Series Championship featuring close to 40 stars from that team.

And that's on top of all the regular stuff that makes Opening Day feel so special.

"You kind of get like a first view of what the season's going to be like. It gets you thinking about what's going to happen. What the teams going to be, what players there are," said 9-year-old Wyatt.

These brothers from New Jersey have cheered for the Red Sox plenty of times - but never at a home opener.

"I want to experience it. I want it to be a good memory and remember it and tell my kids," he added.