Who will -- and who won't -- be at 2004 Red Sox ceremony at Fenway Park on Opening Day

BOSTON -- The majority of the 2004 Red Sox World Series championship team will be on hand at Fenway Park on Tuesday, when the team will honor the 20th anniversary of that incredible title run with a ceremony preceding the home opener. But there are a few notable players who won't be on hand for all of that fun.

Most notable? Pedro Martinez will not be on the field for the ceremony. It's hard to imagine a party for the 2004 team without Pedro, but at least there will be plenty of other Red Sox legends on hand for all the festivities.

Which 2004 Red Sox players will be at Fenway Park for Tuesday's Opening Day ceremonies?

The majority of the championship roster will be on hand Tuesday afternoon. There will be some real heavy hitters, like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez, along with the always entertaining Kevin Millar and Trot Nixon. And there will be a few of the forgotten heroes like Pokey Reese and Doug Mientkiewicz.

Here's a full list of those who will be in attendance, which was sent out by the team Monday:

Which 2024 Red Sox players won't be at Fenway Park for Tuesday's Opening Day ceremonies?

Pedro is obviously the biggest name on the list, with the former Sox ace set to miss out because of his obligations as an analysist on TBS. And with Curt Schilling also skipping out for other reasons, the top two pitchers from the 2004 Red Sox rotation won't be on hand for Tuesday's ceremony.

Mark Bellhorn (three homers in the 2004 postseason), Bill Mueller (.429 batting average in the 2004 World Series), Dave Roberts (he had a pretty big steal in the ALCS), and Doug Mirabelli are also not going to be in attendance.

Mueller has a good excuse, as he's currently a coach for the Miami Marlins. Likewise, Roberts is a little busy managing the L.A. Dodgers.

We'll have to see if Mirabelli ends up showing up just a few minutes before the ceremony, arriving just in time thanks to a police escort from Logan. It's happened before, so why not again?

Nomar Garciaparra, who was traded at the deadline in 2004 in a team-altering deal, also isn't expected to attend.

Tim Wakefield, Larry Lucchino to be honored at Fenway Park

The Red Sox will have special tributes for the late Tim Wakefield (the franchise's wins leader) and his wife, Stacy, as well as former president and CEO Larry Lucchino, all of whom passed away over the last year.

The Wakefields were champions in the community and heavily involved with both The Jimmy Fund and Franciscan Children's Hospital. Members of the Wakefield family will be on hand and they'll be joined by children from The Jimmy Fund and Franciscan Children's Hospital on the field, and those kids will get to shout "play ball!" ahead of first pitch.

All fans in attendance on Tuesday will receive a special Wakefield commemorative pin.

When will Tuesday's ceremony at Fenway Park begin?

The team is encouraging fans to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. to enjoy the ceremonies. While the gates to Fenway Park usually open 90 minutes prior to first pitch, they'll open two hours prior to first pitch -- at 12:10 p.m. -- on Opening Day.

Other details for the Red Sox Home Opener at Fenway Park

Before Tuesday's 2004 honorees get to Fenway Park, they'll be treated to a special ceremony from Massachusetts politicians at the Hotel Commonwealth. Governor Maura Healey, Boston mayor Michelle Wu, and DCR commissioner Brian Arrigo will present members of the 2004 Red Sox with a "Reversed the Curse" sign, a replica of the "Reverse Curve" sign on Storrow Drive that was vandalized after the 2004 title. Members of the '04 team will then board duck boats and make their way to Fenway Park.

Hanscom Air Force Base will present the colors on the field while the Red Sox and the Orioles are introduced on Tuesday. The national anthem will be performed by the Boston Fire Department Quartet, and the ceremony will be punctuated by a flyover by two F-35's from the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing Unit and one KC-46 from the New Hampshire Air National Guard's 157th Air Refueling Wing.

There's been no word on who will fire off the ceremonial first pitch, but it will likely be a group effort by a lot of people who haven't thrown a baseball in a while.