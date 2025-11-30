U.S. travelers face thousands of flight delays, hundreds of cancellations, over busy Thanksgiving weekend

Travelers around the United States faced delays at major airports during the busy holiday weekend, as winter weather disrupted airlines' schedules and software issues temporarily grounded a popular plane model in the days after Thanksgiving.

There 1,815 inbound and outbound flight delays reported across the U.S. on Sunday morning, according to the tracking site FlightAware. The tracker also showed 490 flight cancellations. Airports in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Detroit were among those most affected.

A powerful snowstorm in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions initially interrupted air travel for some in the wake of last week's holiday. National Weather service offices issued a flurry of winter storm warnings and advisories from Montana to Ohio as a result, and forecasters cautioned that airport delays and slow-moving traffic would likely follow. That was especially true for places where snowfall was expected to accumulate at rates of more than one inch per hour.

The storm at first dropped upwards of 8 inches of snow on northern Iowa, the National Weather Service said. By Saturday night, more than 1,400 flights were canceled at airports in Chicago, where the winter storm was expected to bring as much as 10 inches of snow, CBS Chicago reported.

Similar accumulation was forecast in other parts of Illinois as well as in Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. Airports in Detroit faced more than 300 flight delays and dozens of cancellations as the storm moved over that area Saturday night, CBS Detroit reported.

Airlines also reported disruptions over the weekend after the Federal Aviation Administration flagged thousands of Airbus A320 airliners around the world in need of software updates, including the one that Pope Leo XIV was using to travel around the Middle East.

JetBlue canceled approximately 70 flights on Sunday as the airline performed the updates on a portion of its Airbus A320 and A321 models, which were mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. The airline said in a statement that it expected software installations to be completed for nearly 120 aircraft by Sunday morning, with another 30 or so still remaining.

"Additional cancellations are possible as we continue working through the software updates," the statement said. "We understand the impact this has on customers, especially during a busy holiday travel period, and we are doing everything we can to minimize disruptions."

FlightAware showed JetBlue had canceled 74 flights originally scheduled for Sunday, which was about 7% of its schedule. Asked whether the updates would be finished Sunday or continue into Monday, a JetBlue source told CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave that the airline was "working as quickly as possible."

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines also confirmed that some of their Airbus planes required updates under the FAA directive. Frontier said the airline had completed those updates as of Sunday morning "with no impact to customers." Spirit Airlines previously said in a statement that it expected to complete the update on its affected aircraft on Saturday while "doing everything we can to minimize any impact to our operation and Guests' travel plans."