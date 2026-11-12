Massachusetts woman collects hundreds of unwanted pumpkins to feed farm animals

After Halloween ends and the fall lingers on, some homeowners get stuck with a bunch of leftover pumpkins. It can be a pain to toss them out. That's where one Tewksbury, Massachusetts, woman comes into play. She is asking anyone with pumpkins to simply roll them onto her front yard, and she will donate them to a farm in New Hampshire.

"I threw it out there on Facebook, if someone wanted to come and throw their pumpkins after the holiday, and people started doing it," said Christine Brazee, standing in her yard of pumpkins. "Probably do 500 to 1,000 pumpkins last year. It was our biggest year."

It's all part of a donation project that began a few years ago. The discarded pumpkins are sent off to Aching Back Acres Farm in Francestown, New Hampshire. It's used to feed their goats and pigs.

"She's an awesome human, and he's a great person and it's just fun to help them and give them a hand," said Brazee. "She has sheep now. They have big, beautiful hogs and they love it."

Anyone can simply chuck a pumpkin on her property or send her a message for a pick-up.

"I end up writing all of the addresses out and trying to do a route and fill up the car," said Brazee.

Finding her home on Whipple Road isn't hard either, you just have to look for all of the blow-up decorations from Halloween and Thanksgiving. It is her unofficial sign.

Christina Brazee used a U-Haul to deliver all of her donated pumpkins to a New Hampshire farm. CBS Boston

"Yes, I take a picture and put it on Facebook. I'm the crazy lady with all of the blow ups in my yard," said Brazee "When this fills up with pumpkins it looks like a wall."

They got so many pumpkin donations last year that it forced them to rent a U-Haul instead of using their cars to deliver them.

"We have been bottoming out driving because it was so heavy," said Brazee.

Any pumpkins that become mushy or old she breaks up and uses to feed deer in the woods near her home. There are so many pumpkins on her lawn that the wayward seeds began to grow pumpkin patches.

"Came out over the spring and I saw the sprouts showing up," said Brazee. "I was like oh my gosh, we have pumpkins growing."

Call it the by product of a of a kind heart.