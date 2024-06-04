Watch CBS News
Local News

Tensions rise in Norfolk over decision to open shelter in old prison

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Norfolk residents question state's decision to open shelter in old prison
Norfolk residents question state's decision to open shelter in old prison 02:23

NORFOLK - It was a packed house Tuesday night as hundreds filed into a middle school auditorium to hear an update on the state's newest emergency shelter safety-net site in Norfolk.

Representatives from different state agencies sat at a table on stage while town leaders sat at a table next to them. The audience was full of people with questions and concerns over the old Bay State Correctional Center being turned into an emergency shelter.

450 people set to move in to old prison   

The state said about 150 families, or 450 people, are set to move in by mid-June. Those people are migrant and Massachusetts unhoused women and children who have applied for shelter through the state's program.

"Our shelter system should be a step along the path to stable housing," said Adit Basheer who works for the state.

norfolk-shelter.jpg
The former Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk CBS Boston

Basheer, and the three other representatives were grilled for hours from residents who expressed concerns over the potential impact to schools, medical services, and overall safety of those in the shelter and people living nearby.

"We have 11,000 residents of our town and 450 people are coming into it," said one resident. "That ratio is way skewed compared to the rest of the state."

Town leaders threaten to end meeting

But things grew contentious at multiple points throughout the night. Particularly when it came to questions over how the migrants and unhoused families were vetted. At one point, town leaders threatened to end the meeting if decorum wasn't met. Other residents apologized to the panel for the "disrespect" they had received from those in the audience.

The state revealed they would spend up to $800,000 to repair the old prison. They also suggested up to 115 school aged children would be moving in. That is a number that town leaders have suggested could cause immense strain on their school system.

The state is planning to hold a separate meeting focused on education in a "couple of weeks" put could not provide a date for that meeting.

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 11:18 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.