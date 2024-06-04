Tensions rise in Norfolk over decision to open shelter in old prison

NORFOLK - It was a packed house Tuesday night as hundreds filed into a middle school auditorium to hear an update on the state's newest emergency shelter safety-net site in Norfolk.

Representatives from different state agencies sat at a table on stage while town leaders sat at a table next to them. The audience was full of people with questions and concerns over the old Bay State Correctional Center being turned into an emergency shelter.

450 people set to move in to old prison

The state said about 150 families, or 450 people, are set to move in by mid-June. Those people are migrant and Massachusetts unhoused women and children who have applied for shelter through the state's program.

"Our shelter system should be a step along the path to stable housing," said Adit Basheer who works for the state.

The former Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk CBS Boston

Basheer, and the three other representatives were grilled for hours from residents who expressed concerns over the potential impact to schools, medical services, and overall safety of those in the shelter and people living nearby.

"We have 11,000 residents of our town and 450 people are coming into it," said one resident. "That ratio is way skewed compared to the rest of the state."

Town leaders threaten to end meeting

But things grew contentious at multiple points throughout the night. Particularly when it came to questions over how the migrants and unhoused families were vetted. At one point, town leaders threatened to end the meeting if decorum wasn't met. Other residents apologized to the panel for the "disrespect" they had received from those in the audience.

The state revealed they would spend up to $800,000 to repair the old prison. They also suggested up to 115 school aged children would be moving in. That is a number that town leaders have suggested could cause immense strain on their school system.

The state is planning to hold a separate meeting focused on education in a "couple of weeks" put could not provide a date for that meeting.