There was a line waiting outside the door of Ten West Market on Monday morning. The small grocery store in the Jefferson village of Holden, Massachusetts, isn't just a spot to pick up a sandwich or a cake, but it's a place to find community.

Ever since the building burned down in December of last year, its owners have been without the most important part of their business, their customers, who have become like family.

"When you're lucky enough to be in the Wachusett community as a business owner, you won the lottery," said Ten West Market owner Darlene Walsh. "You know if they are coming in having a bad day, or if they are coming in having a great day. If they won the lottery, or if their child had babies. You know everything."

Walsh says they still don't know what caused the fire, but she didn't believe the damage until she saw it firsthand.

"I remember sitting in the car with the fire marshal like, 'Oh, maybe it's not so bad,' Then when I got the thumbs down, that it wasn't good," said Walsh.

They had just moved to the Jefferson location from a spot in Paxton. They remodeled the inside and had been open for a year when the fire hit.

"The person who owned the building was incredible. He did things nobody has to do. He put in extra money and believed in us," said Walsh.

The belief is paying off. The store opened to a constant flow of customers. Many came for the food but stayed for Darlene. It became a constant barrage of hugs and emotions.

"The love that you feel when you come in. It's genuine, it's true," said Walsh with an emotional smile.

"We don't have anything like this in this area, a store like this, that has this sense of community behind it," said Katelynn Stockwell, a customer who made it a point to be there on opening day. "All of the products in here, she knows the people behind all of those products, and she cares about the community."

Now that community is giving back.